Bunicorn Price Hits $0.0245 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $687,070.06 and $122,189.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.08 or 0.06702434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.01 or 1.00066845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00051921 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

