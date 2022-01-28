BWS Financial Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $96.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth $4,588,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

