Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.
Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. 5,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,629. The company has a market cap of $993.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.