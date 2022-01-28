Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. 5,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,629. The company has a market cap of $993.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 67,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

