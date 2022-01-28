Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,683.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $33.40 million and $37,683.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00388022 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

