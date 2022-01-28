Bytom Trading Down 15.6% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $42.33 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00289751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,731,092,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,287,231 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

