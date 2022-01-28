BZEdge Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $2.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.08 or 0.06702434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.01 or 1.00066845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00051921 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

