C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.65). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,683. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

