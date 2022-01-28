Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 115,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,249,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

CABO opened at $1,454.59 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,448.14 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,697.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,827.64.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.