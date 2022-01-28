Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,798.66

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,798.66 ($51.25) and traded as low as GBX 3,620 ($48.84). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,660 ($49.38), with a volume of 13,470 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,798.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,552.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

