Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $927.66

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 927.66 ($12.52) and traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.74). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 910 ($12.28), with a volume of 624 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £115.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 926.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 927.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

