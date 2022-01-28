California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,391 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Travel + Leisure worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of TNL opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

