California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 431,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,596,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of QuantumScape as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 104.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 74.9% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

QS opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $7,365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

