California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

