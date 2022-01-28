California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,055 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Virgin Galactic worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 178.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after buying an additional 549,157 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPCE opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

