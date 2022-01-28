California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $18,788,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 391,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

