California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

