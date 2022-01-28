California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Neogen worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 148,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

