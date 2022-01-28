California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Agree Realty worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $250,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 27.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

