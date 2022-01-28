California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.11 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Ashland Global worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Ashland Global by 184.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.56 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $95.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.