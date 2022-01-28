California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.35 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Rayonier worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE RYN opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

