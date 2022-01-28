California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of HollyFrontier worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

