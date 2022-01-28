California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Carter’s worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carter’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 7.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.69. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.