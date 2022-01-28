California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Sterling Bancorp worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

NYSE:STL opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

