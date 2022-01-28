California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 183,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

