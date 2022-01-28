California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,847 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $45.99 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

