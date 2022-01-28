California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,773 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Radian Group worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

