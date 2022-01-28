California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,081 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Iridium Communications worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

IRDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.