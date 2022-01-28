California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,166 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Ryder System worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

