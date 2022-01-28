California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,360 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Essent Group worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $489,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

