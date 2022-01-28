California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,219 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Chemours worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after acquiring an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

