California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,246 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Flowers Foods worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FLO opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.