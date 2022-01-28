California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $10.02 Million Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 887,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Tilray as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.