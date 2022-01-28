California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,018,400.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $3,018,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 316,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

CRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after buying an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 638,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

