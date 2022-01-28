Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. Calix has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,015. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Calix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

