Callodine Capital Management LP Acquires 135,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Barings BDC makes up about 2.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 1.36% of Barings BDC worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $513.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.