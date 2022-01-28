Callodine Capital Management LP Buys 62,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 3.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 16,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 415,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,753,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

