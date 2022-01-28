Callodine Capital Management LP Increases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up about 5.6% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Equitable worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 59,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,141. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.