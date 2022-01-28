Callodine Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000. Exelon comprises about 1.6% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.01. 92,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,094. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.