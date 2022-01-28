Callodine Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the period. SLR Investment makes up about 2.3% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of SLR Investment worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 42.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 158.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 39,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 64.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $769.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

