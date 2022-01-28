Callodine Capital Management LP Sells 130,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Callodine Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 575,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,379,676. The firm has a market cap of $219.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

