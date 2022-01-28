Callodine Capital Management LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Callodine Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Haemonetics comprises approximately 1.3% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Haemonetics worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Haemonetics by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. 3,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,322. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

