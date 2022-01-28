Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Down 1.4%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The company has a market cap of $131.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. Calloway’s Nursery’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX.

