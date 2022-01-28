Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $10.10 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 136,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,097,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

IVW stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

