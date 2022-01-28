Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

