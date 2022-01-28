Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAIL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,917,000.

