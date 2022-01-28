Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.06. Camden National reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

