Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6,742.84

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,742.84 ($90.97) and traded as high as GBX 6,847 ($92.38). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,847 ($92.38), with a volume of 136 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £189.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,742.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,674.65.

Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

