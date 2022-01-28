Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Price Target to GBX 375

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 365 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($5.06) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGL. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. raised their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($3.98) to GBX 320 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Shares of TGL stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.97) on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 76 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 255 ($3.44). The stock has a market cap of £159.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.