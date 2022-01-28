Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $375.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $33.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.15. 191,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.75. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.55, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

