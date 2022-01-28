Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 235

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 235 ($3.17) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNE. Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. reduced their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.31) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215 ($2.90).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 205.14 ($2.77) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.13. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 213.44 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.19.

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($246,602.67).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.